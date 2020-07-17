Bay County partners with local organizations for mobile food pantry

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bay County and several local organizations are hosting a pop-up mobile food pantry this weekend. Jordan McCool was live with a preview.

The Bay County Board of County Commissioners have partnered with Rebuild Bay County Inc., Feeding the Gulf Coast, the LEAD Coalition of Bay County, and more to host a no-contact food distribution. The event will take place Saturday, July 18 at the Bay County Government Center in Panama City from noon until the food runs out.

Pamela Donar with Rebuild Bay County says about 45,000 pounds of food will be given out to the community during the event. Rebuild Bay County has partnered with several organizations over the last two month to host food giveaways amid the pandemic.

No ID is required to receive free a food box. Organizers say attendees should remain in their vehicle and pop the trunk.

