Bear attack in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - An elderly woman in Franklin County was unharmed after a bear entered her home early Friday morning.

According to Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith, deputies responded to a call around 5:00 am Friday morning in regard to a bear getting into a mobile home in Alligator Point. When they arrived, deputies found a 95-year-old woman and a black bear in the home. Deputies were forced to shoot the bear, and a cub was retrieved by the FWC from a nearby tree. Sheriff Smith wants community members to take precautions to prevent bear encounters.

”Make sure your garbage is secure,” Smith said. “Once they find a constant food source they’re gonna come back. Don’t feed them. Do not feed bears because then they’re gonna come to wherever that food source was.”

An investigation into why the bear entered the home is ongoing.

