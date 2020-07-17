David Scott Fine Jewelry reopens nearly two years after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

They say not all that glitters is gold, which is true- it can be diamonds and silver too.

“We finally got reopened a few days ago… and are so very excited to be back downtown our home. It’s been a long two years,” said David Scott Fine Jewelry director of operations, Rebecca Steverson.

But that wasn’t the case nearly two years ago when Hurricane Michael destroyed the popular jewelry store in Panama City.

“So many thousands of gallons were up there that eventually the whole roof in the showroom here fell to the floor and so that was definitely heartbreaking. You know, that was added insult to the injury of course,” said David Scott Fine Jewelry owner, David Scott. He and his wife Rebecca saw 25 years of hard work fall into shambles.

“We had to move out of our home for about a year, our employees had to move out of their homes, but never once did anyone complain. We were just so thankful that we were being supported by the community,” said Steverson.

In the meantime, they opened a location in Pier Park north so they could continue selling, but now, almost two years after Hurricane Michael, the store on Harrison Avenue is finally reopening- even if it’s in the midst of another adversity.

Steverson said, “this too will pass and it’s the relationships that we’ve built and the loyalty and I feel like once this passes we’ll be back better and stronger.” And it’s been rebuilt in its original footprint. “You just have to have hope and faith and know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It took us quite a bit longer than we expected but we’re here now we’re very happy to be here and we’re hoping lots of people come in and see us and see what we’ve done,” said Scott.

