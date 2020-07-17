Advertisement

David Scott Fine Jewelry reopens nearly two years after Hurricane Michael

By Olivia Michael
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

They say not all that glitters is gold, which is true- it can be diamonds and silver too.

“We finally got reopened a few days ago… and are so very excited to be back downtown our home. It’s been a long two years,” said David Scott Fine Jewelry director of operations, Rebecca Steverson.

But that wasn’t the case nearly two years ago when Hurricane Michael destroyed the popular jewelry store in Panama City.

“So many thousands of gallons were up there that eventually the whole roof in the showroom here fell to the floor and so that was definitely heartbreaking. You know, that was added insult to the injury of course,” said David Scott Fine Jewelry owner, David Scott. He and his wife Rebecca saw 25 years of hard work fall into shambles.

“We had to move out of our home for about a year, our employees had to move out of their homes, but never once did anyone complain. We were just so thankful that we were being supported by the community,” said Steverson.

In the meantime, they opened a location in Pier Park north so they could continue selling, but now, almost two years after Hurricane Michael, the store on Harrison Avenue is finally reopening- even if it’s in the midst of another adversity.

Steverson said, “this too will pass and it’s the relationships that we’ve built and the loyalty and I feel like once this passes we’ll be back better and stronger.” And it’s been rebuilt in its original footprint. “You just have to have hope and faith and know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It took us quite a bit longer than we expected but we’re here now we’re very happy to be here and we’re hoping lots of people come in and see us and see what we’ve done,” said Scott.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Callaway Saturday morning

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say a 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Callaway.

News

Health Advisory in Juniper Creek after wastewater spill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A health advisory has been issued for Juniper Creek and a nearby wetlands area after wastewater spill.

News

Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers show 108 new cases in Bay County

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Florida Department of Health, Bay County saw 108 new confirmed cases Saturday.

News

23rd annual Blessing of the Fleet carried out in modified version

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Due to the coronavirus, the usual activities were canceled this year.

News

Graduation ceremony held for Arnold High’s Class of 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
More than 300 seniors from Arnold High School's Class of 2020 received their diplomas Friday night during a graduation ceremony held at Gavlak Stadium.

Latest News

News

Florida bars must wait longer to reopen

Updated: 18 hours ago
Florida bars will have to wait longer before reopening as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the state.

News

Arnold Graduation

Updated: 18 hours ago
More than 300 seniors from Arnold High School's Class of 2020 received their diplomas Friday night during a graduation ceremony held at Gavlak Stadium.

News

Diaper Giveaway

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Pregnancy Resource Center in Panama City held a diaper giveaway for local families Friday.

News

Deputy Saves Woman from Bear

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies saved a resident from a bear that had entered her home Friday morning.

News

Bars Remain Closed

Updated: 18 hours ago
This weekend was once eyed by Florida leaders as a potential date for bars to at least partially reopen, but the decision remains on hold.

News

David Scott Reopens

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Panama City jewelry store has finally reopened its door nearly two years after being damaged during Hurricane Michael.