FOLLOW UP: Local COVID-19 percent positive rate in question

PanCare of Florida Inc. reported a total of 4,077 test results on Friday. Of those results, 75 were positive and 4,002 were negative. This puts the percent positive rate at the lab at two percent
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - More than a week after WJHG first reported about a possible flaw in local coronavirus data, it appears an effort is being made to report more complete numbers.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported Bay County’s daily positivity rate for new COVID-19 cases at 3.2 percent, which is significantly lower from Thursday’s report at 32.3 percent. Health Department officials say that’s due to new information being reported by PanCare. On Friday, more than 4,000 negative results were reported by the lab for a single day. Due to the new numbers, health officials say Bay County’s positivity rate dropped from 12 percent to 10 percent.

PanCare of Florida Inc. reported a total of 4,077 test results on Friday. Of those results, 75 were positive and 4,002 were negative. This puts the percent positive rate at the lab at two percent instead of 100 percent, which was reported on other days. In our previous story, we reported that PanCare has not been reporting negative test results each day. Health Department officials say the dramatic change in numbers Friday was due to a data dump from PanCare. They say PanCare’s numbers now include negative tests from May 12th to June 30th and July 14th to July 16th.

On average, the Florida Department of Health has been reporting a few hundred negative test results each day this week in Bay County; however, on Monday and Friday the number of negative results shot up in the thousands sending the daily positivity rate way down.

This is a graph showing the number of positive and negative cases reported over the past two week as well as the total percent positive each day.
This is a graph showing the number of positive and negative cases reported over the past two week as well as the total percent positive each day.(Florida Department of Health)

We reached out to PanCare officials for a comment and have not received one at this time.

Health department officials say they are working with PanCare to ensure the remainder of the back log of negative tests results are included and that all new data is reported electronically.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

