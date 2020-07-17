Advertisement

Friday morning forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your Friday forecast.
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your Friday forecast.(WJHG/WECP)
By Brooke Richardson
Published: Jul. 17, 2020
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We are in store for a BEAUTIFUL day for this Friday. Temperatures will be rising to the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will feel more like the upper 90s to lower 100s, so prepare for the heat.

The sunshine will last through the weekend with highs reaching the middle 90s by the end of the weekend.

Afternoon rain chances will increase by the end of the middle next the week.

