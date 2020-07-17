Friday morning forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We are in store for a BEAUTIFUL day for this Friday. Temperatures will be rising to the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will feel more like the upper 90s to lower 100s, so prepare for the heat.

The sunshine will last through the weekend with highs reaching the middle 90s by the end of the weekend.

Afternoon rain chances will increase by the end of the middle next the week.

