Inside the COVID-19 surge at local hospitals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A week ago 44 people were hospitalized in Bay County for COVID-19, according to the Department of Heath. Thursday, that number nearly doubled to 73.

Dr. Amir Haghighat is an interventional cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, and found himself on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. He said, “both hospitals locally we’re seeing a surge of admissions especially over the past one week.”

Haghighat said he’s seen a recent surge forcing hospitals to transform parts of their building to meet the growing need.

“I remember walking into work late last week and walking into a unit that was used for other sort of patients and it had been converted into a COVID overflow unit and that’s where it just became so real,” said Haghighat.

At Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, CEO Brad Griffin said the hospital has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 admissions.

“We stopped doing elective surgeries this week. We do that for a couple of reasons. One, to create additional capacity in the facility, but also to give us the ability to redeploy staff within the facility to take care of those patients,” said Griffin.

He said the hospital is preparing for what it can handle within its capabilities, but some factors are just unpredictable.

“Clearly, everybody can reach a point where they’re going to need outside assistance and that’s where we rely on those other partners in healthcare when we exceed our capabilities here locally,” he said.

Haghighat said hospitals still have available resources like ventilators, but he worries about the future of our area if we continue down this path.

“If we start to do preventive measures then perhaps we could slow this down so we could continue to take care of patients locally and succeed,” said Haghighat.

Bay Medical declined our interview request. Instead we received a statement reading: “The pandemic is an evolving situation, and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay continues to monitor the increase in COVID-19 cases in our community and in our hospital. We currently have the supplies, staff and capability to treat all patients, including those with emergencies and patients diagnosed with COVID-19. However, we are concerned about the impacts on the community and local hospitals if the recent influx of patients with COVID-19 continues at its present rate.

We have implemented measures and protections to stay aligned with the latest CDC guidance and recommendations by our clinical experts. We have implemented a universal masking policy that requires all staff and visitors to wear masks in the hospital. We have added additional restrictions to suspend hospital visitation, with limited exceptions, in order to reduce the number of people in the hospital.

We continue to encourage everyone to take all of the precautions possible to remain healthy and stop the spread of the coronavirus in our community. It is in the best interest of everyone throughout Northwest Florida to wear a mask when around people who aren’t part of your household, practice good hand hygiene and engage in social distancing. Stay home when you can. Everyone plays a critical role in keeping our community safe from this virus. We must work together to beat it.”

