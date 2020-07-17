Local bars say it’s unfair they have to close for a second time in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

State officials forced bars and nightclubs in Florida to close their doors a second time because of the pandemic, which many local bar owners believe is unfair.

“We’re the only business in all of Florida that is closed. Not the restaurants, not the theme parks, not the water parks, not anyone just the bars,” said Martin. Newbys Director of Operations Lindsey Pickenpaugh.

During the last week of June, around the time the state announced an emergency ordinance that essentially shut down bars, there were 305 cases in our area. Since then, the county has racked up an additional 1,300 cases.

“The numbers are still rising, so obviously it’s not us. Does the coronavirus know the difference between a bar-bar and a restaurant-bar? I don’t think so,” said Pickenpaugh.

Lindsey Pickenpaugh with Ms. Newbys in Panama City Beach said they’re operating as a liquor store and serving drinks-to-go for now, but because they’ve been forced to close the bar again, she believes the bar should receive financial assistance again, like the paycheck protection program provided in the Cares act.

“I think it was a six week to 12 week period, but now we’re being closed again. I think it should be re-looked at as to possibly give us a little bit more because that was for the first closure now there’s as second closure an,d nothing is being looked at,” said Pickenpaugh.

Pickenpaugh also said they’ve cut back from more than 50 to 20 employees. She said now they have to look for jobs and file for unemployment again during the summer, the time of year they make the most money at the bar.

“Right now is when they should be making their winter savings an,d now they don’t have any,” said Pickenpaugh.

For many bar workers, surviving the pandemic is hard enough but surviving on unemployment can make it even harder.

“If it’s 25%, if it’s 50% (capacity) we are fine with that. We will do whatever it needs to be done to at least be back open,” said Pickenpaugh.

Pickenpaugh said they reached out to the governor’s office and the Florida Department Of Business And Professional Regulation but has not yet received a response or a date they can reopen.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.