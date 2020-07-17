Local nonprofits struggling as fundraising events canceled

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With coronavirus cases going up in Florida, big fundraisers that normally attract hundreds of people are being canceled.

According to Destin Charity Wine Auction president John Russell, donors normally help raise millions of dollars for local charities.

"last year we raised 3.4 million dollars, we know there's no way we can raise that much money, we had to reduce the number of lots because the timing of a virtual auction is different," said Russell.

Russell says they had to cancel this year's wine auction event -- after moving it from April to August.

Local nonprofits, like Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, are suffering from the lack of fundraisers.

"Now more than ever, 86 percent of our county cannot afford the basic necessities to live here, and so affordable housing is really the key to solving a lot of our county's issues," said Teresa Imdieke, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County.

For them, the Destin Charity Wine auction helps habitat build homes for families who need affordable housing.

"The fact that Destin Charity wine Auction has been with us since our 25th house, and we just finished our 56th home, I contribute a lot of our success to Destin Charity Wine Auction," said Imdieke.

With the auction moving online, organizers say the 16 charities that normally benefit from the in-person event, won’t receive as much help this year.

