Advertisement

Local nonprofits struggling as fundraising events canceled

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With coronavirus cases going up in Florida, big fundraisers that normally attract hundreds of people are being canceled.

According to Destin Charity Wine Auction president John Russell, donors normally help raise millions of dollars for local charities.

"last year we raised 3.4 million dollars, we know there's no way we can raise that much money, we had to reduce the number of lots because the timing of a virtual auction is different," said Russell.

Russell says they had to cancel this year's wine auction event -- after moving it from April to August.

Local nonprofits, like Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, are suffering from the lack of fundraisers.

"Now more than ever, 86 percent of our county cannot afford the basic necessities to live here, and so affordable housing is really the key to solving a lot of our county's issues," said Teresa Imdieke, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County.

For them, the Destin Charity Wine auction helps habitat build homes for families who need affordable housing.

"The fact that Destin Charity wine Auction has been with us since our 25th house, and we just finished our 56th home, I contribute a lot of our success to Destin Charity Wine Auction," said Imdieke.

With the auction moving online, organizers say the 16 charities that normally benefit from the in-person event, won’t receive as much help this year.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FOLLOW UP: Local COVID-19 percent positive rate in question

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Thousands of negative COVID-19 tests results reported in a single day by a local lab sent the percent of positive cases down in Bay County.

News

Bay County now has the most reported COVID-19 cases with 130 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

News

Crestview Police throws parade for girl with a rare form of brain cancer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Five-year-old Charli Betts’ day was made much brighter, and considerably livelier, when a parade of Crestview Police vehicles — with lights flashing and sirens blaring — passed by her Williams Avenue home Thursday morning.

News

Bay County partners with local organizations for mobile food pantry

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
A food giveaway will take place at the Bay County Government Center on Saturday.

News

Bear attack in Franklin County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
According to Franklin County Sheriff’s officials, a bear broke into a 95-year old woman’s home.

Latest News

News

Bay County To Host Large Food Giveaway

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7 Today's speaks with a member of Rebuild Bay County, Inc. with more on a large food giveaway taking place Saturday, July 18 at the Bay County Government Center.

News

Local bars say it’s unfair they have to close for a second time in Florida

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Local bars and night clubs have been hit hard by the pandemic, having been shut down twice since March. Many bar owners wonder if they can survive the closures.

News

Local Restaurants Face Hiring Challenges

Updated: 18 hours ago
Local restaurants remain busy despite the pandemic and are in need of employees but having a hard time finding them.

News

Historic Museum

Updated: 18 hours ago
We take you to one of the area's oldest cemeteries in this weeks Faces and Places of the Panhandle.

News

Artificial Reef

Updated: 18 hours ago
The installation of new artwork at the Underwater Museum of Art has been delayed because of COVID-19.

News

Will Bars Survive the Second Shutdown

Updated: 18 hours ago
A local bar owner speaks to bars being the only business in the state shut down and wants to see a change.