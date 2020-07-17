Many Bay County H.S. teams will get back to practice Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -There is some good news for some area high school athletes within Bay County.

Some Bay County athletic teams will be back to work in organized, on campus workouts starting Monday.

That includes all Arnold programs, the volleyball and football teams at Mosley, the Rutherford and Bozeman football team. They and other teams shut down for a week this week after a spate of positive COVID tests among area athletes.

Athletic Director Rick Green telling me after evaluating the numbers among their student athletes, they feel good about starting things back up Monday, saying "we are completely confident we've done everything we need to do to make sure our athletes are take care of." As he puts it, taking the week off allowed us to dot the I's and cross the T's.

As the head softball coach, Green is aware of how anxious the athletes are to get back it, and he says this decision is being met with enthusiasm by parents and kids alike.

North Bay Haven’s teams will not be starting back up Monday, Buc’s A.D. Kevin Jacobs says he wants to wait and see what happens at that big FHSAA meeting Monday, see what comes out of that.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.