Advertisement

Many Bay County H.S. teams will get back to practice Monday

Many Bay County H.S. teams will get back to practice Monday
Many Bay County H.S. teams will get back to practice Monday(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -There is some good news for some area high school athletes within Bay County.

Some Bay County athletic teams will be back to work in organized, on campus workouts starting Monday.

That includes all Arnold programs, the volleyball and football teams at Mosley, the Rutherford and Bozeman football team. They and other teams shut down for a week this week after a spate of positive COVID tests among area athletes.

Athletic Director Rick Green telling me after evaluating the numbers among their student athletes, they feel good about starting things back up Monday, saying "we are completely confident we've done everything we need to do to make sure our athletes are take care of." As he puts it, taking the week off allowed us to dot the I's and cross the T's.

As the head softball coach, Green is aware of how anxious the athletes are to get back it, and he says this decision is being met with enthusiasm by parents and kids alike.

North Bay Haven’s teams will not be starting back up Monday, Buc’s A.D. Kevin Jacobs says he wants to wait and see what happens at that big FHSAA meeting Monday, see what comes out of that.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Zach Zediker recieves the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year Award

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Daniels
Zediker won four tournaments his senior year and made the Arnold Palmer Cup US Team!

Sports

Local softball team carrying on the name of Chip Seal this week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Scott Rossman
Local softball squad playing for more than just a title this week in USFA World Series

Sports

Local AAU team unable to practice, but still preparing for big travel ball tournaments

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Local AAU hoops team dealing with adversity this summer, but working to overcome

Sports

Bobby Pierce coming out of retirement as an assistant at Chipola

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Bobby Pierce comes out retirement to take assistant coaching job at Chipola

Latest News

Sports

Gulf Coast A.D. reacts to NJCAA sliding fall sports back to the spring semester

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Gulf Coast A.D. Mike Kandler talks the NJCAA's decision to push fall and winter sports back to spring semester

Sports

Local coach and local A.D. react to big news from NJCAA Monday

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Gaffney, Ross react to NJCAA pushing back sports season for juco teams

Sports

Arnold A.D. talks about decision to “hit the pause button” on athletics

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Rick Green discusses his reasons for suspending athletic workouts at Arnold for one week.

Sports

Area high schools suspend practice

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
Area high schools suspend practice.

Sports

Chase Seiffert makes his first top five finish at the Workday Charity Open

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Seiffert is now in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Point Standings.

Sports

Local schools put a halt on practice

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Due to COVID-19 numbers rising among student-athletes, programs made the decision to suspend practice for one week.