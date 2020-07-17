Panama City Beach Fire Chief placed on administrative leave

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

City Manager Tony O’Rourke informed Panama City Beach Fire Chief Larry Couch he is on paid administrative leave. Here is a copy of the letter. We have no other details at this time.

From: City Manager Tony O’Rourke

Chief Couch,

I have been informed of allegations against you. The City will begin its own investigation into these allegations.

Consistent with the City’s policies, you have been placed on administrative leave with pay effective immediately. You will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the City.

In the interim, I have named Deputy Chief Ray Morgan as Acting Fire Chief.

Sincerely,

Tony O’Rourke

City Manager

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.