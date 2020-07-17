PCB woman arrested for allegedly defrauding condo associations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of a Panama City Beach woman for allegedly defrauding several condo associations.

Deputies say 52-year-old Lynn Price has been charged with Ongoing Scheme to Defraud in Excess of $50,000 for her alleged involvement.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials say they were made aware of the possible theft back in May when $230,000 was removed from one local condo association’s bank account and deposited into a second association’s account.

Deputies tell us the second association began reviewing their bank records and found that money had been removed from their account since at least 2017 by their association manager, Lynn Price.

We’re told Price had written checks to herself and allegedly transferred money from the association’s accounts into at least two other accounts.

Investigators say they discovered the fraud had actually began back in 2016 while Price was employed by another Panama City Beach condo association.

Deputies believe Price may have defrauded other victims. Anyone with additional information should contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (850) 747-4700.

