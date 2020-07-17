Pregnancy Resource Center holds diaper giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Cars lined up down the street and around the corner Friday for the Pregnancy Resource Center’s diaper giveaway in Panama City.

Organizers said cars started lining up for the giveaway around 9:30 a.m. for the 1:00 p.m. start time. The giveaway ended up starting earlier than expected because so many people came.

Pregnancy Resource Center executive director Pati Adams said they had half a truck full of diapers donated from local churches and businesses.

“We got stuck in our houses for COVID and when we came back to work we realized our clients really needed diapers and wipes while this whole thing was going on,” Adams said. “So my staff and I got together and said let’s do a diaper drive so this is what we got going on”

Not only were folks able to get free diapers in their child’s specific size, but volunteers also handed out wipes for families.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.