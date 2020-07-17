Some area restaurants struggling to find employees

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Firefly owner Dave Trepanier says getting his Panama City Beach restaurant fully staffed has been an almost two-year struggle.

“We had a labor problem before the hurricane. After the hurricane it was bad and now with the pandemic, it’s worse,” said Trepanier. “You have 25 million people out of work and we can’t hire anybody. We’re trying every single day to find good people.”

He says he also hasn’t had as many J1 employees this year which cuts into summertime staffing, and while he says his current employees are doing a great job, he still needs more people.

“I really need 15 or 20 people to make this restaurant run the way I want to run it. I had to close on Mondays just because we don’t have enough people to run that seven-day shift right now,” said Trepanier.

Some smaller restaurants like The Place Downtown haven’t seen as many hiring issues as they already have a smaller staff, but they’ve still had to make adjustments.

“We are closed on Sundays right now, where normally we were open every day,” said the owner of The Place Downtown Kim Stiegler. “When football season starts back we may see some of those hiring woes as well.”

But for now, management at The Place says with limited capacity, it actually works in their favor with the number of employees they have. “

Because our biggest concern was bringing people back in, especially with my wait staff not having the hours they were used to or the amount of customers they were used to. So right now we’re at the perfect amount of employees until we can get back to full capacity,” said Stiegler.

