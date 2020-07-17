Advertisement

Some area restaurants struggling to find employees

By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Firefly owner Dave Trepanier says getting his Panama City Beach restaurant fully staffed has been an almost two-year struggle.

“We had a labor problem before the hurricane. After the hurricane it was bad and now with the pandemic, it’s worse,” said Trepanier. “You have 25 million people out of work and we can’t hire anybody. We’re trying every single day to find good people.”

He says he also hasn’t had as many J1 employees this year which cuts into summertime staffing, and while he says his current employees are doing a great job, he still needs more people.

“I really need 15 or 20 people to make this restaurant run the way I want to run it. I had to close on Mondays just because we don’t have enough people to run that seven-day shift right now,” said Trepanier.

Some smaller restaurants like The Place Downtown haven’t seen as many hiring issues as they already have a smaller staff, but they’ve still had to make adjustments.

“We are closed on Sundays right now, where normally we were open every day,” said the owner of The Place Downtown Kim Stiegler. “When football season starts back we may see some of those hiring woes as well.”

But for now, management at The Place says with limited capacity, it actually works in their favor with the number of employees they have. “

Because our biggest concern was bringing people back in, especially with my wait staff not having the hours they were used to or the amount of customers they were used to. So right now we’re at the perfect amount of employees until we can get back to full capacity,” said Stiegler.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FOLLOW UP: Local COVID-19 percent positive rate in question

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Thousands of negative COVID-19 tests results reported in a single day by a local lab sent the percent of positive cases down in Bay County.

News

Bay County now has the most reported COVID-19 cases with 130 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

News

Crestview Police throws parade for girl with a rare form of brain cancer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Five-year-old Charli Betts’ day was made much brighter, and considerably livelier, when a parade of Crestview Police vehicles — with lights flashing and sirens blaring — passed by her Williams Avenue home Thursday morning.

News

Bay County partners with local organizations for mobile food pantry

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
A food giveaway will take place at the Bay County Government Center on Saturday.

News

Bear attack in Franklin County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
According to Franklin County Sheriff’s officials, a bear broke into a 95-year old woman’s home.

Latest News

News

Bay County To Host Large Food Giveaway

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7 Today's speaks with a member of Rebuild Bay County, Inc. with more on a large food giveaway taking place Saturday, July 18 at the Bay County Government Center.

News

Local bars say it’s unfair they have to close for a second time in Florida

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Local bars and night clubs have been hit hard by the pandemic, having been shut down twice since March. Many bar owners wonder if they can survive the closures.

News

Local Restaurants Face Hiring Challenges

Updated: 18 hours ago
Local restaurants remain busy despite the pandemic and are in need of employees but having a hard time finding them.

News

Historic Museum

Updated: 18 hours ago
We take you to one of the area's oldest cemeteries in this weeks Faces and Places of the Panhandle.

News

Artificial Reef

Updated: 18 hours ago
The installation of new artwork at the Underwater Museum of Art has been delayed because of COVID-19.

News

Will Bars Survive the Second Shutdown

Updated: 18 hours ago
A local bar owner speaks to bars being the only business in the state shut down and wants to see a change.