Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The heat is on here in the panhandle and temperatures are expected to increase with rain chances decreasing through the weekend. We will see lows tonight fall into the 70s area wide. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday w/highs in the 90s... even down to the coast. Feels like temps will reach the low 100s. Rain chances Friday will be just 20% and mainly away from the coast. That same forecast should continue through the weekend.

