Underwater Art Museum installations delayed due to COVID-19

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The installation of new artwork at the underwater art museum has been delayed because of COVID-19. This time of year, the Artificial Reef Association members normally try to install more artwork.

But the pandemic has slowed things down for them, and now they won’t be able to put more artificial reefs and artwork down until later this summer or early fall.

“It’s just slowed everything down, it’s difficult to fundraise at a time like this, it’s difficult to have gatherings, it’s difficult to have events, such as for our next underwater museum of art deployment, and it’s complicating thing,” said Andy McAlexander, founder of the Artificial Reef Association. The underwater museum art pieces are artificial reefs that help the quality of the water.

