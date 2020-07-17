Van donated to Salvation Army for its domestic violence program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The St. Joe Community Foundation and Bill Cramer Chevrolet partnered together to provide a van to the Salvation Army for its domestic violence program.

Organizers say the not for profit was in need of a vehicle to transport families participating in its program, so they applied to the St. Joe Community Foundation for a grant.

Foundation employees reached out to Bill Cramer Chevrolet to partner with them. Each provided about $14,500 to purchase the passenger van.

The van was handed over to officials with the Salvation Army during a small ceremony Thursday afternoon.

