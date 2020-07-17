Zach Zediker recieves the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year Award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Imagine being a young golfer put in the same category as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Zach Zediker is one of those golfers, receiving the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award for Division 2.

Back in their day, Tiger and Phil were Nicklaus winners as well.

Zach even got to chat with Nicklaus about his time in college over Zoom.

Originally from south Georgia, Zediker now works at Bay Point. Growing up in Georgia, he was awarded a scholarship to Kennesaw State for golf before transferring to Delta State University to continue his play. His senior year, he won four tournaments, made the Arnold Palmer Cup US Team and topped it all off with the Jack Nicklaus award.

“I knew it was going to be a 50/50 between me and Vincent Norman. I was just counting down the days trying to figure it out,” said Zediker.

It’s only fitting he won the Nicklaus award, given Zediker says he shaped his game after the Golden Bear.

“He started it for me, and then I moved on to Tiger. Growing up Tiger was the big craze, but Jack has set the way for me because I play a fade just like he does. It has worked a lot better for me than the draw I used to play,” said Zediker

Zediker remains close with his younger brother, Noah, in fact, they both work at Bay point where they continue their sibling rivalry. However, they do share the same role models in the game.

“Looking up to Jack, he’s one of the best ever. I like Jack. I like Tiger Woods. You always want to be as good as those guys, so growing up, you just want to practice everyday and be as good as you can until maybe you can be like them one day,” said Noah Zediker.

Jack Niklaus has always been an inspiration to Zach in the game of golf, and one of the reasons he decided to pursue a career in it, and that pursuit starts in just a few weeks at the Western Amateur, an amateur tournament set to begin on July 27th, at Crooked Stick Golf club in Carmel, IN.

“The plan for the Western Am is to set a good pace in the beginning. Setting the match play. That way I don’t have to kill myself going through it. Just play hard. As long as I get a good start the first two days, I should be set,” said Zediker.

As far as going pro, Noah believes big brother is on course to do so.

“I’m pretty proud of him, but you know, it’s still brotherly competition, but he did a real good job this year,” said Zediker.

