23rd annual Blessing of the Fleet carried out in modified version

Although the ceremony was modified this year, the 2020 Blessing of the Fleet went on Saturday afternoon at the St. Andrews Marina.

This is the 23rd year of the Blessing of the Fleet put on by Second Chance of Northwest Florida.

Due to the coronavirus, the usual activities were canceled this year.

Members of Second Chance carried on the tradition of tossing a wreath in the water to honor local fishermen and their families, and those lost along the way.

”We’re just happy that we could do this even though it’s a modified version of everything. You know, usually, this whole marina is full of activities going on, and we missed it this year. We usually do it in the spring, but the board decided we would go ahead and do this [Saturday],” Second Chance of Northwest Florida President Sherl Morden said.

Morden also said the 2021 Blessing of the Fleet is on the calendar for next spring as normal.

