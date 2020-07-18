Advertisement

23rd annual Blessing of the Fleet carried out in modified version

A wreath was thrown into the water to honor local fishermen and their families.
A wreath was thrown into the water to honor local fishermen and their families.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Although the ceremony was modified this year, the 2020 Blessing of the Fleet went on Saturday afternoon at the St. Andrews Marina.

This is the 23rd year of the Blessing of the Fleet put on by Second Chance of Northwest Florida.

Due to the coronavirus, the usual activities were canceled this year.

Members of Second Chance carried on the tradition of tossing a wreath in the water to honor local fishermen and their families, and those lost along the way.

”We’re just happy that we could do this even though it’s a modified version of everything. You know, usually, this whole marina is full of activities going on, and we missed it this year. We usually do it in the spring, but the board decided we would go ahead and do this [Saturday],” Second Chance of Northwest Florida President Sherl Morden said.

Morden also said the 2021 Blessing of the Fleet is on the calendar for next spring as normal.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Callaway Saturday morning

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say a 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Callaway.

News

Health Advisory in Juniper Creek after wastewater spill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A health advisory has been issued for Juniper Creek and a nearby wetlands area after wastewater spill.

News

Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers show 108 new cases in Bay County

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Florida Department of Health, Bay County saw 108 new confirmed cases Saturday.

News

Graduation ceremony held for Arnold High’s Class of 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
More than 300 seniors from Arnold High School's Class of 2020 received their diplomas Friday night during a graduation ceremony held at Gavlak Stadium.

Latest News

News

Florida bars must wait longer to reopen

Updated: 18 hours ago
Florida bars will have to wait longer before reopening as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the state.

News

Arnold Graduation

Updated: 18 hours ago
More than 300 seniors from Arnold High School's Class of 2020 received their diplomas Friday night during a graduation ceremony held at Gavlak Stadium.

News

Diaper Giveaway

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Pregnancy Resource Center in Panama City held a diaper giveaway for local families Friday.

News

Deputy Saves Woman from Bear

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies saved a resident from a bear that had entered her home Friday morning.

News

Bars Remain Closed

Updated: 18 hours ago
This weekend was once eyed by Florida leaders as a potential date for bars to at least partially reopen, but the decision remains on hold.

News

David Scott Reopens

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Panama City jewelry store has finally reopened its door nearly two years after being damaged during Hurricane Michael.