Graduation ceremony held for Arnold High’s Class of 2020

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - There was a lot of pomp and circumstance, not to mention smiling faces Friday night at Arnold High School in Panama City Beach.

It may have been two months after the original date and with some restrictions, but Arnold’s Class of 2020 finally walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Chairs for 341 students were set six feet apart at Gavlak Stadium, and graduates didn’t get to shake hands with the principal, but the fanfare that goes along with graduation was still there.

Friends and family cheered as the students, who’ve worked their way through a Category 5 hurricane and a pandemic, turned their tassels.

Most were just glad they could actually have a ceremony and celebrate this accomplishment.

