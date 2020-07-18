Health Advisory in Juniper Creek after wastewater spill

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Due to a treated wastewater spill, the Florida Department of Health in Walton County (DOH-Walton) is issuing a health advisory for the following area in DeFuniak Springs:

•Juniper Creek and nearby wetland area at Old Landfill Road to Hwy 83,DeFuniak Springs, FL

DOH-Walton advises against any water-related activities at the above location until bacteriological sampling reveals that the area is safe. Sewage from the spill may have contaminated this area.

Individuals, especially those with wounds and weakened immune systems, may be at risk of contracting a water-borne disease if they come into contact with these waters.

DOH-Walton will advise the public when water samples confirm that there is no longer a threat to the public.

For more information, contact the Florida Department of Health inWalton County at (850) 892-8021.