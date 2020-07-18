Advertisement

More people are moving to the Emerald Coast during the pandemic

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BAY AND WALTON COUNTIES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When it comes to weather and things to do, for many, there's no place they'd rather be than the Emerald Coast.

"The fact that the beach is right there and we have this beautiful balcony.... what more could we ask for?" said Timary Fuller, who just bought a condo in Panama City Beach.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the rate at which people are moving to less populated areas has sped up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local realtors said they're seeing that trend in Bay and Walton counties.

"There's no prettier place in the world than Panama City and Walton County beaches, they are just absolutely gorgeous, and people just love to come here, a lot of people are working from home," said Jane Fillingam, a realtor with Counts Real Estate Group

One woman who just moved to Panama City Beach from Michigan says they looked throughout Florida but kept coming back here.

"Yes this is a touristy area, but not huge, so it kind of fit right in the middle of what we were looking for, it had lots of fun things to do but not so overwhelming that it was too big, so this just fit the bill for us," said Fuller.

When it comes to working and learning from home, moving to the beach is how many are making the best of a challenging situation.

