Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Callaway Saturday morning

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after deputies say he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Callaway.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning near the 100 block of Tyndall Parkway.

Deputies believe the 31-year-old crossed two lanes of traffic and attempted to dart across the turn lane when a vehicle heading south in that same turn lane struck the man.

We’re told the victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

At this time, deputies say no charges have been filed; however, the incident is still being investigated.

