Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers show 108 new cases in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to the Florida Department of Health, Bay County saw 108 new confirmed cases Saturday.

As of 10 a.m., health officials say 77 people are in Bay County hospitals with the coronavirus.

To date, the county has seen 1,852 positive cases and 8 deaths.

Health officials tell us Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate stands at 10%. The Department has processed 17,663 tests with 15,787 of those being negative results.

Meanwhile across Florida, 337,569 people have tested positive for the virus, and 20,632 residents have been hospitalized.

On Saturday, the state surpassed the 5,000 mark when it comes to coronavirus related deaths with 5,002 people having died here in Florida from the virus.

