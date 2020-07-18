Advertisement

Unemployment Dropped in June; July Looking Less Optimistic

By Jake Stofan
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida’s unemployment rate was down to 10.4 percent in June according to the latest statistics published by the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).

It’s down from 13.7 percent in May, but indications are July’s numbers won’t be as promising.

Florida’s unemployment sits below the national average of 11.1 percent.

In June the state added 296,000 jobs. Three out of five were in the hospitality sector.

“Largely it’s a result of restaurants and a more broad reopening across the state,” said Adrienne Johnston, chief of DEO’s Bureau of Labor Market Statistics.

But a lot has happened since June.

The state’s COVID cases have continued to skyrocket, forcing the state to once again close bars.

“We would expect to see the impacts from that in the July report,” said Johnston.

Sen. Randolph Bracy represents parts of Orange County, which has the second-highest unemployment rate in the state at 17.2 percent. He worries the hospitality industry is in worse shape than the latest numbers reflect.

“Businesses are laying off people and things have changed a lot. So I don’t think that these numbers reflect what’s actually happening in our economy,” said Bracy.

Since the start of July, the state has also seen a rise in unemployment claims, averaging more than 21,000 a day - that’s nearly a 25 percent increase over June’s daily average.

Sen. Linda Stewart, who also represents the Orlando area, told us until the state gets a hold of the virus, it can expect more economic woes.

“We need tourism to thrive. That’s our number one contribution to our budget,” said Stewart.

The state also acknowledged unemployment rates may be slightly higher than reported, due to some furloughed workers inaccurately indicating they are employed. The numbers also don’t reflect those who have stopped looking for work.

As of Friday afternoon, the state had paid out nearly $10.5 billion to more than 1.7 million Floridians.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Callaway Saturday morning

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say a 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Callaway.

News

Health Advisory in Juniper Creek after wastewater spill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A health advisory has been issued for Juniper Creek and a nearby wetlands area after wastewater spill.

News

Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers show 108 new cases in Bay County

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Florida Department of Health, Bay County saw 108 new confirmed cases Saturday.

News

23rd annual Blessing of the Fleet carried out in modified version

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Due to the coronavirus, the usual activities were canceled this year.

News

Graduation ceremony held for Arnold High’s Class of 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
More than 300 seniors from Arnold High School's Class of 2020 received their diplomas Friday night during a graduation ceremony held at Gavlak Stadium.

Latest News

News

Florida bars must wait longer to reopen

Updated: 18 hours ago
Florida bars will have to wait longer before reopening as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the state.

News

Arnold Graduation

Updated: 18 hours ago
More than 300 seniors from Arnold High School's Class of 2020 received their diplomas Friday night during a graduation ceremony held at Gavlak Stadium.

News

Diaper Giveaway

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Pregnancy Resource Center in Panama City held a diaper giveaway for local families Friday.

News

Deputy Saves Woman from Bear

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies saved a resident from a bear that had entered her home Friday morning.

News

Bars Remain Closed

Updated: 18 hours ago
This weekend was once eyed by Florida leaders as a potential date for bars to at least partially reopen, but the decision remains on hold.

News

David Scott Reopens

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Panama City jewelry store has finally reopened its door nearly two years after being damaged during Hurricane Michael.