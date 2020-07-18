Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The heat is going to be on this weekend over the panhandle. We will see highs from the coast to inland areas in the 90s. Feels like temps will reach the low 100s. Rain chances won’t be zero, but they will be quite low... 10-20% Saturday and 20-30% on Sunday. The rain chances creep up just a tad next week, but nothing higher than typical summer weather. Have a great weekend!

