2D Baseball starts up their second tournament in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The 2D Baseball Tournament started up Friday with around 24 teams from all over the southeast heading down to PCB for another week on the diamond. This is one of 2D’s last tournaments of the season. Tournament director, Stephen Castello, mentioned some positives he has seen this summer baseball season.

“All of these kids didn’t have a season. High schools got 10-12 games in, and then got shut down, so for a lot of these kids, during those two months, they stayed in shape and kept their arms in shape. Now, they’re trying to make up for what they missed. For a lot of them, it’s been a better product of baseball. They’re not tired from the regular season. You’re seeing a lot of guys in their prime right now. It’s been quality games that we’ve had. Every weekend that we’ve had a tournament, it’s been really good baseball,” said Castello.

2D has hosted a total of 30 tournaments this season all over the southeast. The event will run through Sunday.

