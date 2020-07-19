New art exhibit showcases skateboard decks painted by locals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to beat the heat, the Bay Arts Alliance has a new exhibit!

The Royal Flipping Skateboard Expo features skateboard decks decorated by local artists.

Earlier this month, there was a contest for adults and kids to design their own skateboard decks, and now they’re on display until the end of August at the Center for the Arts in Panama City.

Bay Arts Alliance’s Marketing and Communication’s Director Dixie Clough says this is a great place to come in the summer and still remain socially distant.

“You know, art is therapeutic, and I know we’re all going through a lot right now, so having a chance to be creative and hang out with family and friends while you’re decorating a board and just tapping into your creativity, really lets you forget about what’s happening in the outside world for a little bit,” said Clough.

If you plan on visiting the exhibit, you are encouraged to wear a mask.

There are also social distancing markings on the floor.

