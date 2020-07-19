Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A normal summer pattern has settled in across the Panhandle, and we won’t see much of a break over the next week.

Rain chances will hover around the 30% mark, primarily near the coast through Wednesday. Increased instability means higher rain chances from the midweek on, rising to around 50% through next Saturday. All in all, a regular July in Florida!

You can watch my full forecast above.

