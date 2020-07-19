Advertisement

The wrap of the USFA World Series means the end of the summer season for many teams

By Julia Daniels
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The USFA World Series wrapped up on Saturday.

Around 100 teams from 15 different states headed down to the beach to compete in one of the last softball events of the summer season, including Bay County's own, Addiktiv Elite team. head coach David Hutchinson says this week's series was bittersweet for him and his three teams.

“Over the three 18U teams, I’ve got 13 2020 graduates. All 13 are going to college, committed to go to the next level. There’s a few in each group that this will be their last time with us. We’ve got them spread out over three teams, but they’re all enjoying their last run at the world series here,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson went on to add that even though this is his last time with his seniors, having the summer season with them was a blessing.

