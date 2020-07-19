Thousands of pounds of food distributed at Bay County Government Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday, Bay County residents lined up around the government center for free groceries.

The event was held in response to challenges many are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers gave away 45,000 pounds of food.

Organizers say the biggest need in Bay County during the pandemic is food. “We’re just trying to make sure we get food into the community, and if that can help a resident or a household save some money that they can put towards bills or something else, we’d like to be able to help with that,” said Rebuild Bay County Executive Director Donna Pilson.

United Way and Feeding the Gulf Coast helped donate the food.

