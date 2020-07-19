Advertisement

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

This July 10, 2019, photo shows an Associated Press reporter holding a phone showing the Twitter icon in San Francisco., July 10, 2019.
This July 10, 2019, photo shows an Associated Press reporter holding a phone showing the Twitter icon in San Francisco., July 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

The hackers were able to reset the passwords of 45 of those accounts.

The San Francisco-based company said in a blog post Saturday that for up to eight of these accounts the attackers also downloaded the account’s information through the “Your Twitter Data” tool.

None of the eight were verified accounts, Twitter said, adding that it is contacting the owners of the affected accounts.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mich. judge sends Black teen to juvenile detention for not finishing schoolwork

Updated: moments ago
The teenager was on probation in the juvenile justice system for fighting with her mother and stealing. The judge declared she had violated the probation by not completing her work and sent her to juvenile detention.

National

Protests held after Black teen with ADHD sent to juvenile detention for not finishing schoolwork

Updated: moments ago
|
The teenager was on probation in the juvenile justice system for fighting with her mother and stealing. The judge declared she had violated the probation by not completing her work and sent her to juvenile detention.

News

Highway 98 temporarily closed after overnight crash

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Highway 98 temporarily closed after overnight crash

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Officials say a gunman, believed to have posed as a FedEx delivery person, shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge as he answered the door of the family home.

National

Family mourns 27-year-old man, 2 friends killed by Fla. lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Three friends from Florida were beaten and shot after getting together to do some night fishing at a lake. The county sheriff described the killings as a massacre.

Latest News

National

3 friends slain while preparing to fish at Florida lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Farrington
Three friends from Florida were beaten and shot after getting together to do some night fishing at a lake. The county sheriff described the killings as a massacre.

News

Bring A Noodle

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Turning tragedy into change: Bring a Noodle campaign raises awareness of rip currents

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
The campaign’s mission is to educate people about rip currents and encourage them to bring a flotation device in the water with them in case they get stuck in a current.

News

SkyWheel looking to add staff members

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Officials also are adding new staff members to help out with cleaning procedures during the pandemic.

News

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office hosting “Midnight Happiness”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The office will stay open from 8 a.m. to midnight to give residents one last chance to register to vote or change your party affiliations before the August 18th primary election.

National

Rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at rally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By MEG KINNARD
Kanye West brought his offbeat presidential bid to South Carolina Sunday.