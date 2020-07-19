Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another day of regular summer showers and storms, and that trend will continue through the week.

We’ll see rain chances hovering near normal for this time of year through Wednesday, when increased instability will lead to higher rain chances through the weekend. In regard to the tropics, there is an area of unsettled weather north of Haiti that is expected to move into the Gulf, with around a 20% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. This system will primarily impact the Texas coastline and is not expected to affect the Panhandle, but we will be monitoring it closely regardless.

You can watch my full forecast above.

