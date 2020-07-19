Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another day of regular summer showers and storms, and that trend will continue through the week.

We’ll see rain chances hovering near normal for this time of year through Wednesday, when increased instability will lead to higher rain chances through the weekend. In regard to the tropics, there is an area of unsettled weather north of Haiti that is expected to move into the Gulf, with around a 20% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. This system will primarily impact the Texas coastline and is not expected to affect the Panhandle, but we will be monitoring it closely regardless.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening WX 7-19-2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Keep your umbrella handy over the next week.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening WX 7-18-2020

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT

News

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will be high this weekend over the panhandle

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday morning forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
We are in store for a BEAUTIFUL day for this Friday.

News

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The temperatures are getting hotter and the rain chances are going down

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
Temperatures are on the increase and the rain chances are on the decrease through the weekend

Weather Forecast

Thursday morning forecast

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Prepare for the sunshine as we head into the weekend!

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The temperatures are on the way up and the rain chances are on the way down

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT