Advertisement

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office hosting “Midnight Happiness”

The deadline to register to vote for the August Primary Election is Monday, July 20th.
The deadline to register to vote for the August Primary Election is Monday, July 20th.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It's almost time to cast your ballots for the upcoming primary election and Monday is the last chance to register to vote.

The Bay County Supervisor of Elections office will hold its annual "Midnight Happiness" event Monday.

The office will stay open from 8 a.m. to midnight to give residents one last chance to register to vote or change your party affiliations before the August 18th primary election.

The early voting period for the primary starts on August 8th.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Highway 98 temporarily closed after overnight crash

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Highway 98 temporarily closed after overnight crash

News

Bring A Noodle

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Turning tragedy into change: Bring a Noodle campaign raises awareness of rip currents

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
The campaign’s mission is to educate people about rip currents and encourage them to bring a flotation device in the water with them in case they get stuck in a current.

News

SkyWheel looking to add staff members

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Officials also are adding new staff members to help out with cleaning procedures during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Skateboard Art Exhibit

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
A new exhibit at the Panama City Center for the Arts showcases skateboards painted by local artists.

News

ICU Bike Visit

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
A local business owner who has been in a local ICU for nearly three weeks got a surprise visit Saturday morning from some of his friends.

News

New art exhibit showcases skateboard decks painted by locals

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Earlier this month there was a contest for adults and kids to design their own skateboard decks, and now they're on display until the end of august at the center for the arts in Panama City.

News

Thousands of pounds of food distributed at Bay County Government Center

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The event was held in response to challenges many are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Local bicyclists rally behind one of their own battling the coronavirus

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Loyal customers and close friends wanted to show their support for Bay Cycle & Fitness owner Dallas Smalley.

News

Food Giveaway

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
Saturday, Bay County residents lined up around the Government Center on 11th Street for free groceries.