Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office hosting “Midnight Happiness”

It's almost time to cast your ballots for the upcoming primary election and Monday is the last chance to register to vote.

The Bay County Supervisor of Elections office will hold its annual "Midnight Happiness" event Monday.

The office will stay open from 8 a.m. to midnight to give residents one last chance to register to vote or change your party affiliations before the August 18th primary election.

The early voting period for the primary starts on August 8th.

