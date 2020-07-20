Bay District Schools releases detailed reopening plan

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a range of emotions getting ready to go back to school this year at Breakfast Point Academy in Panama City Beach.

Spaced out desks, directional hallways, and eliminating the use of lockers are just a few changes that will be made at the school.

Faculty said the key to making this all work is simply adjusting.

“There’s nerves, there’s excitement, there’s angst, there’s just the fear of the unknown,” Clint Whitfield, principal of Breakfast Point Academy, said.

Teachers are already setting up for the next school year and classrooms might look a little different. Teachers said they were asked to remove all nonessential furniture.

“I’m not sure how many students I’ll have in my room yet, so I don’t exactly know how many desks I’ll be required to have,” Bethany Cottingham, a teacher at Breakfast Point Academy, said. “I’ll know more how spaced out they can be once we know how many kids will be in a class.”

This year brings a lot of unknowns, especially when it comes to classroom size.

“We don’t know who’s coming, who’s going, and so like I said, we’re planning and being flexible. A class might look completely different tomorrow because five kids may withdraw and they were in one class so we have to make that adjustment,” Whitfield said.

More questions have now been answered since Bay District Schools released its detailed reopening plan.

Officials say COVID-19 testing will be done on campus for students showing symptoms.

“If students come with any of the current COVID-19 symptoms - and that list is very long on the CDC website right now - they will be reporting to the school health room,” Kara Mulkusky, director of student services for Bay County, said.

Students will then be screened and have the option to go to the school’s telehealth clinic.

“As long as there is consent [from the parents] and a medical professional ... recommends a COVID-19 rapid test, we’ll be able to administer that,” Mulkusky said.

This applies to kids with allergies or another sickness. Officials ask parents to provide documentation showing a negative COVID-19 test result.

If a result comes back positive on-site, officials say they’re following guidelines from the health department when it comes to contact tracing and quarantining.

“Most likely that student would have to go home for ‘X’ amount of days depending on what the guidance from the health department mandates,” Mulkusky said. “And we would work closely with them to initiate the contact tracing. So, in the event close contacts were identified, the health department will work with us on notifying parents of other students.”

In the reopening plan, other changes include staggering recess times, alternative eating locations for lunch, prohibiting deliveries to campus, and not scheduling field trips.

Officials say students will be riding buses as normal. Masks will be mandatory on buses. Officials also say if a student or teacher forgets his or her mask, the school will provide one for them.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.