Advertisement

Both sides pleased in election suit after settlement reached

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Voting rights activists and the state were ready to square off Monday morning in a two-week federal trial when an 11th hour settlement was reached.

Both sides are happy.

The lawsuit, originally filed in March, sought to lengthen the time mail ballots could be counted. It wanted the state to pay for return postage and to provide drop boxes where mail ballots could be returned.

“Frankly, there was a recognition somewhat by the plaintiffs that a lot of what they were asking for we are already doing,” said Mark Earley, vice president of the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections.

Under the settlement, supervisors will be encouraged to use of all of the available early voting days, have drop-off boxes at polling places and work with the postal service to get mail ballots back in time to be counted.

The state will be sending invitations to every eligible nonvoter to register.

“That is huge, because as you know, the Department of Motor Vehicles has been closed. Supervisors of Elections have been closed,” said Gilda Daniels with the Advancement Project.

By law, there must be at least eight days of early voting, but up to 14 are allowed. Using all 14 also allows mail ballots to start being counted sooner.

“That is a very, very important thing, because the vote-by-mail tabulation begins is keyed off when you start early voting,” said Earley.

What the voting groups did not get was their request to allow mail ballots to be counted for up to a week after an election.

“In any settlement you don’t get everything that you want,” said Daniels.

Just one issue remains outstanding: whether blind and deaf voters will be able to cast their ballots remotely.

But supervisors said it is already too late to implement newly approved software in what is already a challenging election year.

Monday was also the last day to register to vote for the August 18th primary. Most supervisors said they will stay open later to accommodate voters. You can also register to vote online up until midnight.

Latest News

News

Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo Canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
Due to COVID-19 health and economic concerns, the Bonifay Kiwanis Club is canceling the annual rodeo.

News

Holmes District Schools Reopening Plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
Holmes District Schools is still working on finalizing reopening plans - what we know so far.

News

Panama City Beach Mask Order Takes Effect

Updated: 5 hours ago
The new mask ordinance for some business employees in Panama City Beach took effect Monday.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will remain high in the panhandle

News

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
The heat and humidity remain quite high in the panhandle

Latest News

News

Florida Election Lawsuit Settled

Updated: 7 hours ago
An election settlement in Florida surrounding mail-in ballot issues.

News

Holmes District Schools finalizing school reopening plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
District officials will vote on the final plan Tuesday night.

News

Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo postponed to 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
For the Bonifay Kiwanis Club, the rodeo is its biggest fundraiser of the year as they use the proceeds to give back to local kids.

News

Search warrant at alleged drug house lands five in jail

Updated: 9 hours ago
After obtaining a search warrant for a home deputies believed to be a drug house, Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies say they arrested five people.

News

Last Day to Register to Vote for August Primaries

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Supervisor of Elections Office will remain open in until midnight Monday for those who still need to register to vote.

News

Teachers Talk Implementing BDS Reopening Plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
Bay District Schools educators give us an inside look at actually implementing the reopening plan.