Fall Sports remain in question as Coach Brown awaits a decision

By Julia Daniels
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Mosley football coach Jeremy Brown, like many coaches throughout Florida, is anxiously awaiting the FHSAA meeting Monday in Gainesville about what is in store for fall sports.

Coach Brown says the ideal scenario for his team would be to proceed with schedules as normal, with safety precautions, and assess a few weeks into the season if change needs to be made.

“I can’t comprehend how it’s any different from playing baseball right now than it is playing football. If you start talking about moving football to the spring, but you don’t move baseball, what about your dual sport guys? What about your guys who play both sports? I just think the focus right now has got to be ‘How can we keep it at the same time it is now?’ Let’s move forward. I think it comes back to giving the parents the choice, and that’s coming from a parent,” said Brown.

Coach Brown also added that he has been in touch with several other coaches throughout Florida who are on the same page as he is, and also mentioned that his players will be around each other whether they are at football practice or not.

“I haven’t talked to a high school football coach yet that has said ‘We want to cancel football season.’ It’s most of the powers that are around them that are making those decisions for them. I think our goal is to comment when the FHSAA posts something on social media. When a media outlet posts something that we don’t feel is accurate or that we feel is propaganda, we refute it. We are just trying to keep the line of communication open as coaches. Coach Bennett over at Escambia is in the same district, and our kids want to compete. We want to beat them. They want to beat us, but when we talked we were on the same page. I said ‘Coach, we just want to play,’” said Brown.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. eastern/3 p.m. central.

