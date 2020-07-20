Advertisement

Florida has had over 5,000 deaths from COVID-19 according to latest update

According to the Florida Department of Health, Bay County saw 109 new confirmed cases Monday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 360,394 cases reported. That’s 10,347 new cases. There are 355,899 cases involving Florida residents and 4,495 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 5,072 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 2,105 cases. This includes 2,050 residents and 55 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. Nine people have died from the virus and 67 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 1,973 cases. This includes 1,950 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 22 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 15 people who have died from the virus. 98 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 822 cases. 746 of the cases are residents and 76 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. there have been 11 deaths from the virus and 47 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 310 cases. 305 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 27 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 313 cases. There are 304 residents and 9 are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and nine hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 857 cases. There are 845 local cases and 12 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 12 deaths and 75 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 229 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 20 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 178 cases. They are 171 residents and seven non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and eight hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 77 cases. There are 74 residents and three non-resident. Ages range from 7 to 85. No deaths have been reported. Three people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 311 cases of COVID-19. All 311 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and five people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

