Advertisement

Haney Technical Center begins fall registration

Haney Technical Center fall registration is underway
Haney Technical Center fall registration is underway(WJHG)
By Jordan McCool
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Registration for fall semester at Haney Technical Center kicked off Monday, but it looks a little different this year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, registration is mainly online for the fall semester. School officials are currently accepting applications for several courses including automotive service technology, marine service technologies, and welding.

The technical school will be following CDC guidelines with daily temperature checks, social distancing, and a mask mandate when social distancing is not possible.

Part-time enrollment will not be offered for the upcoming school year because of the virus. Several courses are already full because of capacity limits.

This is a list of course offered at Haney Technical Center
This is a list of course offered at Haney Technical Center(Haney Technical Center)

”Unfortunately, we do have several that are already full. We had to limit our numbers for capacity, so some of the returning students made the numbers already full,” Chief Community Relations Officer at Haney Technical Center Alex Murphy said. “People can keep monitoring that because as things change, we may have additional registrations that we will add.”

For questions about registration, staff will answer the phones Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at (850)-767-5500. You can also email questions or request information online.

Classes are set to begin August 4, but other course will start later. For other general information, visit Haney’s website.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools releases detailed reopening plan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Officials say COVID-19 testing will be done on campus for students showing symptoms.

News

Okaloosa County officer named Officer of the Year

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputy Jerry Hooks of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and student resource officer (SRO) for Choctawhatchee High School was named the 2020 School Resource Officer of the Year at the annual Florida Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando.

News

Man arrested for reckless driving, trying to scare kids

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A man is accused of driving drunk and reckless with children in his car Sunday night.

News

PanCare releases statement on COVID-19 testing numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
PanCare of Florida, Inc. has responded to NewsChannel 7′s request for comment after we reported the lab was not reporting negative COVID-19 tests.

News

Florida has had over 5,000 deaths from COVID-19 according to latest update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Latest News

News

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam rescheduled

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Now festival goers will have to wait until March 26-28, 2021, to see Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, who will all still headline the event.

News

U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing diver south of Grayton Beach

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a searching for a 34-year-old woman who went missing while diving in the Gulf Sunday morning.

News

Panama City Beach Police searching for missing man

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Panama City Beach Police Department is searching for 86-year-old Charlie Dorsey Jr of Newborn, Georgia.

News

ZooWorld reopens with new COVID-19 safety precautions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
ZooWorld is welcoming visitors back with new safety measures in place.

News

ZooWorld back open with new COVID-19 safety measures

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool pays ZooWorld in Panama City Beach to learn more about their new COVID-19 safety precautions and show us how some of the animals are doing.