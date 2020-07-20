Haney Technical Center begins fall registration

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Registration for fall semester at Haney Technical Center kicked off Monday, but it looks a little different this year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, registration is mainly online for the fall semester. School officials are currently accepting applications for several courses including automotive service technology, marine service technologies, and welding.

The technical school will be following CDC guidelines with daily temperature checks, social distancing, and a mask mandate when social distancing is not possible.

Part-time enrollment will not be offered for the upcoming school year because of the virus. Several courses are already full because of capacity limits.

This is a list of course offered at Haney Technical Center (Haney Technical Center)

”Unfortunately, we do have several that are already full. We had to limit our numbers for capacity, so some of the returning students made the numbers already full,” Chief Community Relations Officer at Haney Technical Center Alex Murphy said. “People can keep monitoring that because as things change, we may have additional registrations that we will add.”

For questions about registration, staff will answer the phones Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at (850)-767-5500. You can also email questions or request information online.

Classes are set to begin August 4, but other course will start later. For other general information, visit Haney’s website.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.