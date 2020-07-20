Highway 98 temporarily closed after overnight crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

An overnight crash closed down a local roadway for a time Monday morning.

Panama City police say the crash happened at Highway 98 and Harrison Avenue just after 1 a.m. The scene caused the westbound lanes of Highway 98 to close temporarily. Those involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

At this time the roadway is back open.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.