Last day to register to vote for August primaries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Supervisor of Elections office is hosting its annual “Midnight Happiness” voter registration event Monday at the Government Center on 11th Street.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen wants to give the residents of Bay County every opportunity to register to vote or change their party affiliation in time for the August 18th primary election.

The supervisor’s office opened at 8 a.m. and will remain open until midnight Monday. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked before midnight July 20th and online registration is also available here with the same time constraint as in-person registration.

“There’s a lot of candidates on this August election, specifically in Bay County. Across the board there’s a lot candidates to vote on, so you really want to be involved in this August election,” Andersen said.

Many local elections such as state’s attorney, school superintendent and numerous local offices will be decided in August as well.

