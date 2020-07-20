Man arrested for reckless driving, trying to scare kids

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A man is accused of driving drunk and reckless with children in his car Sunday night.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say they found two children visibly frightened in a vehicle with Timothy Gajka, 42, of Crestview, after a traffic stop. The incident reportedly happened south of Laurel Hill on State Road 85.

Gajka reportedly told deputies he was “just trying to scare” the children.

Gajka was charged with a DUI, two counts of child neglect, and possession of marijuana.

