Advertisement

Mich. judge sends Black teen to juvenile detention for not finishing schoolwork

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WDIV/CNN) - The “Free Grace” movement started after a Black teenager from Michigan was sent to juvenile detention for not finishing her schoolwork in what protesters are calling a case of racial discrimination.

Protesters are outraged over the case of a Wylie E. Groves High School student named Grace, saying it’s racial discrimination. They gathered Thursday outside the school then marched to the Oakland County Courts complex.

“I know that if Grace was a 15-year-old white girl, she would not be sitting in juvenile detention right now,” protester Sheri Crawley said.

Grace was on probation in the juvenile justice system for fighting with her mother and stealing. When classes went online, the teen, who has ADHD and receives special education services, didn’t complete her schoolwork, the Detroit Free Press reports. She reportedly struggled with the transition to online learning.

Family Court presiding judge Mary Ellen Brennan declared the 15-year-old had violated her probation by not completing the work and sent her to juvenile detention.

State Rep. Kyra Bolden says all measures should be examined before incarceration, especially with COVID-19 surging across the country.

"Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer issued an executive order that specifically talked about not incarcerating children during this global pandemic, and this situation does exactly the opposite of that," she said.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter called for Grace’s case to be reviewed, a request that a Family Division judge granted Friday, according to the Detroit Free Press. The hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

“You’re a young girl with your whole life ahead of you, and I want to make sure that you have every opportunity to succeed. It’s my responsibility and the county’s opportunity to make sure that we’re giving you the appropriate support and resources so that you can be successful in your life. That’s all any of us want,” said Coulter in a message to the teen.

Officials with the Birmingham School District, of which Grove High School is a part, say they had no say in the judge’s order. They held a special meeting Thursday to review Grace’s case and figure out how to help her and others like her.

Copyright 2020 WDIV, Oakland County via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools releases detailed reopening plan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Officials say COVID-19 testing will be done on campus for students showing symptoms.

News

Okaloosa County officer named Officer of the Year

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputy Jerry Hooks of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and student resource officer (SRO) for Choctawhatchee High School was named the 2020 School Resource Officer of the Year at the annual Florida Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National

Mayo Clinic bronze brothers ‘lead by example,' wear masks

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for reckless driving, trying to scare kids

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A man is accused of driving drunk and reckless with children in his car Sunday night.

National

Winn-Dixie to require masks in stores

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Winn-Dixie will be requiring customers to wear face masks in its stores.

National

Trump tweets photo of himself wearing mask, calls it ‘patriotic’

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump appears to be showing more public support for wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic after not wearing one on camera for months.

National

West wants $1M for new moms, slams Tubman at campaign rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MEG KINNARD
Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to each new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.

News

PanCare releases statement on COVID-19 testing numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
PanCare of Florida, Inc. has responded to NewsChannel 7′s request for comment after we reported the lab was not reporting negative COVID-19 tests.

National

Renaming Alabama bridge for John Lewis opposed in Selma

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Growing calls nationally to honor the late Rep. John Lewis by putting his name on the Alabama bridge where he and other voting rights demonstrators were beaten 55 years ago are being met with resistance in Selma, the majority Black city where “Bloody Sunday” occurred.