Monday morning forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The summertime pattern continues with temperatures reaching the 90s and rain chances in the afternoon.

Highs today will be in the lower 90s but will feel closer to the upper 90s to 100s.

Rain chances will hover around 30% through the middle of the week and may increase by Thursday.

We are watching a few areas for tropical development, one is located about 1000 West of the Cabo Verde Islands. As the tropical wave moves west there could be a a little more development so the National Hurricane Center has given the area a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

We are also watching a tropical wave located near Cuba. As the wave moves into the Gulf it will be moving into more favorable conditions for development so the National Hurricane Center has given the area a 20% chance of formation over the next five days.

Early Monday Morning, the National Hurricane Center also identified an area of low pressure in the Gulf near the Texas Panhandle. The area of low pressure is expected to move onshore tonight and could have a bit more development as it moves north. The National Hurricane Center has given the area a 10% chance of formation over the next two days.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.