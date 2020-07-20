Advertisement

Okaloosa County officer named Officer of the Year

Deputy Jerry Hooks of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Choctawhatchee High School has been named the 2020 School Resource Officer of the Year by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Deputy Jerry Hooks of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Choctawhatchee High School has been named the 2020 School Resource Officer of the Year by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - Being a school resource officer doesn’t just mean protecting the children - it also means going the extra mile for them.

Deputy Jerry Hooks of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and student resource officer (SRO) for Choctawhatchee High School was named the 2020 School Resource Officer of the Year at the annual Florida Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Deputy Jerry Hooks on receiving the School Resource Officer of the Year Award for his tremendous work at Choctawhatchee High School,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “Deputy Hooks goes above and beyond the call of duty as an SRO through his commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of students, as well as the development of projects and programs within the school.”

Not only does he work on a school level, but also a county and state level.

He is the designated liaison for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force and works closely with the State of Florida Juvenile Probation Office in detecting known gang members within Okaloosa County schools.

In addition to being an SRO, Hooks started a clothing closet for students in need, created a student food pantry, and helped remodel the Choctawhatchee High School Spirit Hallway. He also assists in the school’s drivers education class by creating Spanish-speaking Department of Motor Vehicles pamphlets to bridge a gap between students and staff.

Hooks also presents to students and staff outlines of what to do in case of a crisis during school, sporting events, or other extracurricular activities involving large crowds.

