Panama City Beach Police searching for missing man

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: Panama City Beach Police say Mr. Dorsey was located and reunited with his family.

The Panama City Beach Police Department is currently searching for a missing man from Georgia.

86-year-old Charlie Dorsey Jr of Newborn, Georgia. was last seen on Sunday night, July 19, around 11:30 p.m. when he went to bed for the evening.

According to police, Dorsey has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is currently on foot. Police say, Dorsey was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red, black, and white flannel style pants.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, or comes in contact with Dorsey please call the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000.

