PanCare releases statement on COVID-19 testing numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - PanCare of Florida, Inc. has responded to NewsChannel 7′s request for comment after we reported the lab was not reporting negative COVID-19 tests.

At the beginning of the month, we reported PanCare was one of the labs not reporting complete information to the State Health Department.

In PanCare’s statement, officials say the Health Department has misdirected their data collection process as an inaccuracy on PanCare’s part, but PanCare denies any fault.

They say they’ve had issues with local and state health departments. PanCare officials tell us they have requested supplies from the health department and never received them.

We’ve reached out to the local health department for response and will continue to follow up on this story.

PanCare’s full statement:

July 20, 2020

PanCare of Florida would like to clear up any misconceptions regarding our COVID-19 testing data as it appears that the Florida Department of Health has misdirected their data collection process as an inaccuracy on PanCare’s part. Since the onset of COVID-19 cases in Florida, PanCare of Florida, Inc., a non-profit organization, has been at the forefront of testing efforts in our nine-county service area. Our efforts have remained true as we have continued to keep the best interest of all people in our communities as our primary focus, we understand that local County Health Department directives come from the State level; however, data inaccuracies are not the fault of PanCare. With every effort we have made to improve and increase testing in our communities, we have been met with resistance and a constant uphill battle from both the State Department of Health and our local County Health Department.

When testing efforts were supposed to have begun locally, we were unable to obtain testing kits; we made several attempts to reach out to DOH-Bay for assistance since they had received a large shipment of testing kits that they were underutilizing. We were advised via a phone conversation that DOH-Bay had COVID-19 testing supplies available on-site, and they would be creating kits to distribute to us; we have yet to receive any testing kits from them. We made every attempt to aid our communities with testing when it was first needed but were not assisted by the Department of Health; eventually, we obtained testing supplies on our own accord through reputable private distributors.

Throughout our COVID-19 testing efforts, we have utilized three methods for testing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), COVID-19 IgM/IgG Antibody, and Sofia SARS Antigen FIA, all of which at their time of use were FDA-EUA approved. The State Department of Health advised PanCare that they would not include our results for the Antibody and Antigen testing method in with the case data reported on Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard in spite of FDA approval.

On June 8, 2020, at a meeting held between PanCare administrators, DOH-Bay administrator, and other county decision-makers, an agreement was made that PanCare will report to DOH, “all negatives of the antigen test, the number of negative antigen tests who do not take a PCR test, and the number of negative antigen tests who take a PCR test whose results are inconclusive. DOH will continue to treat positive antigen tests as a positive result, including notification, contact investigation, etc., and research why antigen positives are not considered a positive result instead of a “presumptive” positive.” PanCare has complied with all terms of this agreement.

In an interview on July 2, 2020, with local news outlets, DOH-Bay stated that the reason results for Antigen tests were not updated for the public was because they had to develop a system for reporting, however, on June 24, 2020, communication from Pamela McGowen APRN-C Epidemiology/Clinic Services DOH-Bay stated, “Positive antigen test results do not at this time go into the county or state numbers. I understand this is a discussion in progress. We do report cases in our state Merlin database, and they are identified as probable cases. We do give a daily report to our administration here in our health department.” This statement directly indicates that positive results are being made aware of to the Department of Health; however, they are being withheld from the public. DOH-Bay has since decided to include PanCare’s negative Antigen results in their public information numbers and has confirmed their receipt of this in addition to the positive results they were already receiving. McGowen stated in an email to PanCare, “Yes, Chase confirmed that he is receiving daily emails from Adrianna with the number of negative antigen tests PanCare is performing.” DOH is now requesting patient-specific information on all negative results since June 1, 2020.

On July 1, 2020, the Department of Health released another update on their reporting processes, and we have been working with DOH to implement a new electronic reporting process that is compatible with their system. Until this point, we have not had to electronically report information and have continued to work daily to create this system to maintain compliance with this new requirement. This electronic interface will report all patient-specific results to the State Department of Health every day. As of July 16, 2020, DOH has approved the system integration, and numbers we have previously reported have started being reflected in their data. We will continue to electronically submit our positive and negative test results directly to the Department of Health via this integrated system.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests conducted on-site are sent to a third-party lab for molecular confirmation. We have sent over 6,000 PCR tests to MedComp Sciences, Quest Diagnostics, and Genetworx, all results of these tests have been reported throughout the entire pandemic directly to the State Department of Health from those labs.

In short, yes the COVID-19 data for the State of Florida is skewed, PanCare has conducted over 6,900 antibody tests, and over 16,000 antigen tests that have not been accurately reported by the Florida Department of Health because they refused to accept the results of both of these FDA-EUA approved tests at the time they were administered.

We empathize with other organizations throughout the state that have worked tirelessly to provide testing in their communities that have continued to go through the hurdles that we have experienced. We believe that this issue can easily be resolved by the Department of Health by accurately reporting all testing information that they have received from organizations such as PanCare. We will continue to report our daily results and look forward to seeing an accurate depiction of the testing efforts made daily by all COVID-19 testing organizations throughout Florida.

Sincerely,

R. Michael Hill President & CEO

