SkyWheel looking to add staff members

The SkyWheel in Pier Park is looking to hire 20-30 more employees.
The SkyWheel in Pier Park is looking to hire 20-30 more employees.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As the summer continues a local attraction in Pier Park is looking to add to its staff.

Officials with the SkyWheel say they’re looking to hire around 20 to 30 new employees for the 2020 season.

Officials say because of the pandemic they had to push back the hiring plan but are looking to hire those in ticketing, wheel operations, and more.

Officials also are adding new staff members to help out with cleaning procedures during the pandemic.

“We have designated cleaners who actually clean the property throughout the day and wipe down the touchpoints and sanitize. We also clean every single gondola after every party,” said marketing and brand manager for SkyWheel Attractions Rachel Beckerman.

For more information on how to apply click here.

