U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing diver south of Grayton Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a searching for a 34-year-old woman who went missing while diving in the Gulf Sunday morning.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials say they received a call about a diver who had not resurfaced about 3 miles south of Grayton Beach.

Officials identified the missing woman as Marie Kaas, of Madison, Alabama. They say Kaas and her family were on a 26 foot Catamaran when Kaas got into the water with diving gear.

Florida Fish and Wildlife, South Walton Fire District, and the U.S. Coast Guard are all helping with the the search.

The Coast Guard is continuing the search by boat and aircraft, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has pulled their dive team from the water.

