ZooWorld reopens with new COVID-19 safety precautions

By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Zooworld in Panama City Beach is doing what they can to keep visitors, staff, and animals safe and healthy during the coronavirus outbreak. Jordan McCool was live at the zoo with more information.

Director of ZooWorld, Kayte Hogan, says they are back open after being closed earlier in the year with new safety precautions for guests. She says they have new signage encouraging social distancing and staff will all be equipped with masks. Hogan says masks are not required for guests. However, they are required during close-encounters with animals.

ZooWorld has been working on new exhibits and renovations, and there are also plenty of new baby animals for guests to enjoy.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview or visit ZooWorld’s website or Facebook page.

