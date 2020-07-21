Advertisement

Artificial reef program gets $980K grant

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Commission voted Tuesday to accept a Natural Resource Damage Assessment Grant Agreement with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in order to add more artificial reefs to our area waters.

The $980,244.13 grant will go to purchase 205 artificial reef structures that will be deployed approximately 12-14 nautical miles west of St. Andrew Bay Pass. The reefs are constructed of materials that are consistent with environmental protocols that will promote the growth of marine life. Artificial reefs provide habitats for marine life to develop which ultimately benefits the fishing and diving industries so crucial to our economy.

“It has a tremendous positive impact on both the diving community and the fishing community. It attracts people to our area that plan their whole vacation around fishing and some plan their vacation around diving. So it has a tremendous positive impact on the whole economy in Bay County,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

Now that funds are available the next step in the process is obtaining permits for the project after which construction can begin.

